SBI Refuses To Investigate Falsification Of Duhar’s Involvement In Sheremet's Assassination

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has refused to open a criminal case upon appeal of lawyers of Yana Duhar, who is suspected of assassination of journalist Pavel Sheremet, on falsification of the evidence provided by the investigators.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from one of the Duhar’s lawyers, Mykola Orekhovskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Duhar's lawyers have addressed the SBI appealing against falsification of the evidence.