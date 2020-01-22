subscribe to newsletter
22 January 2020, Wednesday
Culture Ministry Initiating Assessment Of Professional Journalists As Part Disciplinary Investigations

Даша Зубкова
Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Culture Ministry, journalist, disciplinary investigations

The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports is initiating assessment of professional journalists as part of disciplinary investigations.

This is stated in a comparative table that the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports published following the presentation of a draft law on disinformation, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports is initiating creation of an association of journalists that will have the exclusive right to confirm the professionalism of a journalist.

