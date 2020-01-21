subscribe to newsletter
  Anti-Corruption Court Schedules Hearing Of Case Against Ex-MP Onyschenko On May 4
Anti-Corruption Court Schedules Hearing Of Case Against Ex-MP Onyschenko On May 4

Даша Зубкова
High Anti-Corruption Court, oleksandr onyschenko, SACPO

The High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled the consideration of the case against former Member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Onyschenko for May 4.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the High Anti-Corruption Court held a preparatory hearing in the framework of the so-called ‘gas case’ on charges of the parliamentarian of the seventh convocation and his financial director.

The panel of judges granted the motion of the SACPO prosecutors to carry out special judicial proceedings on both accused.

In addition, the judges decided to appeal to Germany in order to call the former MP.

In this connection, the hearing was postponed until 10 a.m. on May 4.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German law enforcement authorities detained former MP Onyschenko in late November.

