Court Decides To Recover Property Of Kolomoiskyi’s Company Worth UAH 100 Million In Favor Of NBU

The Economic Court decided to recover the property of the company of the former owner of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, worth more than UAH 100 million in favor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 16, 2020, the Economic Court of Lviv region fully satisfied the claim of the National Bank on foreclosure on mortgages related to the former owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoiskyi Dniprometalservis OJSC.

The specified company in September 2014 pledged to the National Bank a non-residential premises with an area of ​​almost 20,000 square meters and costing more than UAH 100 million as a security for the refinancing loan, which was provided to PrivatBank before nationalization.

Since Dniprometalservis OJSC has not fulfilled its obligations as a property guarantor of PrivatBank, the NBU filed a lawsuit in May 2018 with a view to recovering collateral.

On January 16, 2020, the statement of claim of the National Bank was fully satisfied.

It is noted that in general, the courts have already taken 24 decisions in favor of the NBU on foreclosure on mortgages on the obligations of PrivatBank for the total amount of UAH 1.36 billion.

18 decisions entered into force, according to which the executive documents were sent to the bodies of the State Executive Service for enforcement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the National Bank filed 148 lawsuits against the former owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoiskyi (financial guarantor) and 32 companies related to him, property guarantors.