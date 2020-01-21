subscribe to newsletter
21 January 2020, Tuesday, 17:56
Ukrzaliznytsia Increases Passenger Traffic In EU Direction By 14.9% To 942,100 Passengers In 2019

Даша Зубкова
Ukrzaliznytsia, passenger transportation, EU

In 2019, the Ukrzaliznytsia the joint-stock company increased passenger transportation in the direction of the European Union countries by 14.9% to 942,100 passengers year over year.

Ukrzaliznytsia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“During 2019, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 942,100 passengers to the countries of the European Union and back, which is 14.9% more than in 2018. The most popular route was Kyiv - Przemysl,” reads the statement.

According to the report, last year more than 482,000 passengers used trains No. 715/716 and No. 705/706, which run from Kyiv to Przemysl and back.

Among other popular trains were No. 67/68 Kyiv – Warsaw - Kyiv, which was chosen by 61,000 passengers, No. 35/36 Odesa – Przemysl - Odesa (59,000 passengers) and No. 31/32 Kyiv - Riga (24,000 passengers).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Ukrzaliznytsia increased net profit by 78% or UAH 89.9 million to UAH 203.9 million year over year, increasing revenue by 12.8% to UAH 83.4 billion.

Ukrzaliznytsia PJSC began its business activities on December 1, 2015, and on October 31, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to change the ownership form of the Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company to a private joint-stock company.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to rename Ukrzaliznytsia public joint stock company into Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of freight and passengers.

