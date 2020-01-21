Court Arrests Ex-MP Palamarchuk’s Former Assistant Pavlovskyi

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested Ihor Pavlovskyi, a former assistant to former Member of the Verkhovna Rada Mykola Palamarchuk (Petro Poroshenko’s Bloc), suspected of involvement in the murder of the acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

The court made this decision on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The period of arrest for Pavlovskyi is calculated from January 20.

Pavlovskyi’s defense said they would file an appeal against this decision.

Pavlovskyi himself was in court on crutches.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement authorities detained Pavlovskyi on January 20.