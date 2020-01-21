subscribe to newsletter
Poroshenko Ignores Interrogation At SBI On January 21 Due To Absence Of Summons For This Day

Даша Зубкова
former President, Petro Poroshenko, interrogation, SBI

Former President Petro Poroshenko did not come for interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on Tuesday, January 21, due to the fact that he was not given a summons for interrogation on this day.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from his lawyer Ihor Holovan.

"Petro Oleksiyovych acts according to the law. He was not given a summons for interrogation on Tuesday. He received summons for interrogation on January 24, 31, and also on February 11," the lawyer said.

According to him, Poroshenko acts exclusively within the law.

The lawyer called on the SBI to act within the framework of the law and summon for interrogation in the manner prescribed by the procedural legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, Poroshenko visited the SBI to receive summons for interrogations.

Earlier, the SBI announced that it was calling Poroshenko for interrogations on January 21 and 24.

