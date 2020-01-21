Poroshenko And Zelenskyy Take 1,100 Foreigners Into Citizenship Of Ukraine In 2019, Most Of All - Russians

Presidents Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted 1,100 foreigners into the citizenship of Ukraine in 2019, of which the majority are Russians.

This is stated in the response of the State Migration Service to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

“During 2019, 1,090 persons were accepted into the citizenship of Ukraine by decrees of the President of Ukraine,” the response reads.

In January-May (under the presidency of Poroshenko mainly), 652 people were accepted into Ukrainian citizenship, and from June (under the presidency of Zelenskyy) - 438.

Both under Poroshenko and Zelenskyy, Ukrainian citizenship was received mainly by Russians - 97 and 84, respectively.

In 2019, mainly people from Russia were accepted into the citizenship of Ukraine - 181, from Syria - 124 and from Armenia - 105, and 89 people before that did not have citizenship of any country.

Also last year, 63 people from Iran, 60 from Iraq, 50 from Lebanon, 49 from Afghanistan, 41 from Moldova, 34 from Uzbekistan, 33 from Jordan, 32 from Belarus and 31 from Georgia and Azerbaijan each became Ukrainian citizens.

Besides, 25 people from Egypt, 23 from Turkey, 19 from Nigeria, 14 from Pakistan, 11 from India, 8 from Yemen and Morocco each, 7 from Vietnam, 6 from Cameroon and Sudan each, 5 from Kazakhstan and Libya each received Ukrainian citizenship.

Also, 4 people from Algeria became citizens of Ukraine, 3 each from Palestine, Turkmenistan and Guinea, Ethiopia and Bangladesh, 2 each from Cuba and Tunisia, 1 each from Latvia, Mongolia, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Ghana, Madagascar and Brazil.

In addition to 1,100 people accepted into the citizenship of Ukraine by presidential decrees, in 2019, 20,200 people acquired Ukrainian citizenship.

In particular, 15,700 people received citizenship by birth, 3,500 - by territorial origin, more than 400 - due to the stay of one of the parents in Ukrainian citizenship, more than 200 - on the basis of court decisions, the rest - due to adoption, establishing of foster care or under international treaties.

Of these, 13,600 people - from Ukraine, and 6,600 - from foreign countries, in particular 2,900 - from Russia.

Citizenship of 6,480 Ukrainians was terminated by decrees of Presidents Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019.

This is stated in the responses of the State Migration Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the requests of the Ukrainian News Agency.

Citizenship of Ukraine terminates due to withdrawal from it, its loss and on the grounds provided for by international treaties.

Loss of citizenship occurs due to the voluntary acquisition of citizenship of another country, due to the receiving of Ukrainian citizenship on the basis of false information or false documents, or due to the voluntary entry into the optional military service of another state.

"During 2019, the decrees of the President of Ukraine citizenship of Ukraine of 22 persons was terminated the due to its loss," the Migration Service said in a response.

In particular, in January-May (under the presidency of Poroshenko mainly) 13 citizenship was terminated, and since June (under the presidency of Zelenskyy) – of 9 persons.

Almost 6,000 people withdrew from citizenship.

"In 2019, by decrees of the President of Ukraine, citizenship was terminated by withdrawing from the citizenship of Ukraine from January 1 to May 19 (under the presidency of Poroshenko) - 2,731 people, from May 20 (under the presidency of Zelenskyy) – 3,255 people," the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

According to international agreements on a simplified procedure for changing citizenship with Belarus, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, in 2019, citizenship of 471 Ukrainians was terminated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Poroshenko took 988 foreigners into Ukrainian citizenship, 969 in 2017, and 809 in 2016.

Citizenship of 6,480 Ukrainians was terminated by decrees of Presidents Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019.

In 2018, Poroshenko ceased citizenship of 5,600 Ukrainians, in 2017 – 5,200, in 2016 – 7,300, in 2015 – 5,800.