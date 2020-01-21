Ukraine Is Working On Dual Citizenship Reform - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that Ukraine is working on a dual citizenship reform.

He said this in an interview with the Newsweek American publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are happy that people travel (abroad) and gain experience, but we also want our diaspora in the USA to return, so we are working on a dual citizenship reform," he said.

According to the President, new jobs will be able to help Ukrainians stay in the country or return to it, for the creation of jobs the state needs foreign investment.

“One of the things that we are most proud of is Ukrainians and their intellectual level, but many of them are in other countries, including Canada, Poland and Germany. If they leave due to unemployment, we need investors to create jobs, so that Ukrainians stay... Investors anywhere in the world always have two key questions: how will my money be protected and who will do the work? We have the answer to the second question: there are a lot of qualified people in Ukraine. But we need to give a decisive answer to the first question," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that in order to improve the investment climate, the parliament adopted about 80 laws in the first 2.5 months.

In particular, he noted that Ukraine has a big privatization plan and it is going to destroy the monopolies in the gas sector and the alcohol industry.

The President also assured that although he had come to power with a high rating, he was not opposed to falling of it if this was the result of difficult but correct decisions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, Zelenskyy simplified obtaining Ukrainian citizenship for Russian citizens who were persecuted for political reasons.