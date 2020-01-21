subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.4
26 27.05
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • District Administrative Court Elects Vovk As Its Head
21 January 2020, Tuesday, 13:27 24
Politics 2020-01-21T23:34:45+02:00
Ukrainian news
District Administrative Court Elects Vovk As Its Head

District Administrative Court Elects Vovk As Its Head

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv District Administrative Court, Pavlo Vovk, judge, court

The Kyiv District Administrative Court elected Pavlo Vovk as the head of the court.

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that a meeting of judges of the District Administrative Court, on the agenda of which the issue of electing the chairperson of the court was put up, was held on January 21.

The meeting of judges elected the chairperson of the court by a secret ballot.

39 of the 42 judges present voted for Vovk.

Besides, during the meeting of judges, the results of the proceedings by the District Administrative Court in 2019, as well as relevant issues of judicial practice were discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, 2019, the Prosecutor General's Office served Vovk and 3 other judges with suspicion of interference to the work of the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

In November, the Prosecutor General's Office completed an investigation against Vovk.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk judge court

Ukraine Is Working On Dual Citizenship Reform - Zelenskyy
Seizure Of Gazprom's Assets In Europe Lift At Request Of Naftogaz
News
Anti-Corruption Court Schedules Hearing Of Case Against Ex-MP Onyschenko On May 4 18:01
Court Decides To Recover Property Of Kolomoiskyi’s Company Worth UAH 100 Million In Favor Of NBU 17:58
Ukrzaliznytsia Increases Passenger Traffic In EU Direction By 14.9% To 942,100 Passengers In 2019 17:56
Court Arrests Ex-MP Palamarchuk’s Former Assistant Pavlovskyi 17:52
Belarus To Import 30% Of Its Crude Oil Via Ukraine 17:39
more news
Seizure Of Gazprom's Assets In Europe Lift At Request Of Naftogaz 13:30
Ukraine To Open Embassy In Albania In 2020 17:28
Ukraine Calls On OSCE Chair Rama To Financially Strengthen Mission In Donbas 13:48
SkyUp Airlines To Suspend Flights To Sharjah Due To Need To Fly Over Iran From February 1 13:50
Foreign Ministry Promises To Provide Information On Zelenskyн’s Visit To Oman In Due Time 17:17
more news
Belarus To Import 30% Of Its Crude Oil Via Ukraine 17:39
Ukraine Is Working On Dual Citizenship Reform - Zelenskyy 13:33
OPG And SBU Conduct Series Of Searches In Handziuk Murder Case 13:42
SkyUp Airlines To Suspend Flights To Sharjah Due To Need To Fly Over Iran From February 1 13:50
Court Decides To Recover Property Of Kolomoiskyi’s Company Worth UAH 100 Million In Favor Of NBU 17:58
more news
District Administrative Court Elects Vovk As Its Head
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok