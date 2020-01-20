Law Enforcers Put Electronic Bracelet On Ex-MP Mykytas Again

Law enforcement officers have once again put an electronic control bracelet on former Member of the Verkhovna Rada Maksym Mykytas (Will of People parliamentary group), suspected of misappropriating UAH 82 million of state funds in the exchange of apartments for the military men of the National Guard, who was denied a flight to the United Kingdom on January 20.

His lawyer Oleksandr Lysak has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

The lawyer considers the situation with the refusal to Mykytas to fly to Britain to be absurd.

He noted that the document on the refusal to travel abroad stated only: “Contact 26, Volodymyrska Street” (State Border Guard Service).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officers removed Mykytas from a flight to the UK.