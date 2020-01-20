subscribe to newsletter
20 January 2020, Monday, 17:25 38
Politics 2020-01-21T21:30:13+02:00
Ukrainian news
Lawyer Holovan: Poroshenko Visits SBI To Receive Summons For Interrogations

Даша Зубкова
former President, Petro Poroshenko, SBI, interrogation

Former President Petro Poroshenko has visited the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to receive summons for interrogations.

This is stated in the blog of the lawyer of Poroshenko, Ihor Holovan, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Petro Poroshenko today came to receive summons for interrogations as a witness on January 24, 2020 (the case of the Minsk Agreements), January 31, 2020 (the case of sailors), February 11, 2020 (the case of judicial reform),” reads the post.

He notes that no other summons was received either on January 21 or on other dates.

The lawyer also added that on January 31 and February 11, Poroshenko planned foreign business trips, as he told the SBI.

Based on this, he intends to visit the Bureau only on January 24 and testify in the case of the Minsk Agreements and in all other proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI summoned Poroshenko for interrogations on January 21 and 24.

