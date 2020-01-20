Venediktova Denies Yanukovych’s Lawyer Babikov Appointment As Maidan Case Investigation Unit Head

Provisional Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Iryna Venediktova has denied the appointment of Oleksandr Babikov, the lawyer of former president Viktor Yanukovych, as the head of the criminal investigation unit for crimes committed during the 2013–2014 mass protests.

She stated this in her video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She called the information, which appeared in the media regarding the appointment of Babikov as a deputy head of the Bureau - the head of the Maidan case investigation unit, manipulation.

Venediktova noted that this unit is subordinated exclusively to the director of the SBI, whose obligations she is currently fulfilling.

The SBI Provisional Director also said that the commission for the selection of the SBI deputy heads had finished its work, the candidates had undergone a special check, and decrees on the appointment of the deputy heads were signed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, the SBI formed a unit to investigate the Maidan cases.