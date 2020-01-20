Foreign Ministry Promises To Provide Information On Zelenskyн’s Visit To Oman In Due Time

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs promises to provide information on the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Oman in due time.

Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said this at a briefing, answering journalists' questions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As for the trip to Oman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is obviously involved in this process. Our embassy there provided and is providing organizational assistance to all this visit. I know about the interest of the journalistic community, because we and the Administration receive requests (in response) for which we will explain everything to you in due time," he said.

In early January, the media promulgated photos of Zelenskyy from Oman.

The Office of the President said that meetings at the highest level are planned for Zelenskyy in Oman.

At the same time, he went to Oman with his family at his own expense.

At that, the Sultan of Oman was seriously ill for a long time, and Zelenskyy’s visit was not announced by either the Ukrainian or Omani side.

Zelenskyy interrupted his visit in connection with the crash on January 8 of a passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in Iran.

On January 10, the Sultan of Oman died.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy’s assistant, Andrii Yermak, denies that the head of state met in Oman with the chairperson of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, and explains the delay in his return to Ukraine due to the closure of the air corridor due to the crash of the UIA plane in Iran.