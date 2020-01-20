subscribe to newsletter
  • SkyUp Airlines To Suspend Flights To Sharjah Due To Need To Fly Over Iran From February 1
20 January 2020, Monday, 13:50
SkyUp Airlines To Suspend Flights To Sharjah Due To Need To Fly Over Iran From February 1

Даша Зубкова
SkyUp, SkyUp Airlines, Sharjah, UAE, Iran, Iraq

The SkyUp Airlines has decided to suspend flights to Sharjah (UAE) due to the closure of airspace over Iran and Iraq from February 1.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“From February 1, SkyUp Airlines will suspend regular flights to Sharjah (UAE) from Zaporizhia, Lviv and Kharkiv. This is due to the closure of airspace over Iran and Iraq,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the need to fly over the territories of these countries has increased the duration of flights, as well as caused the need for refueling, which creates inconvenience for passengers and also provokes changes in the schedule of other flights.

According to the statement, tourists who bought tickets for flights to Sharjah will be reimbursed for their cost.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine decided to stop flights of Ukrainian airlines to Iran due to the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines plane from January 9.

On October 26, 2019 SkyUp launched a flight to Sharjah from Lviv, on October 25 - from Zaporizhia, on March 2 - from Kharkiv.

SkyUp Airlines began operations in April 2018.

It is a subsidiary of the Join Up tour operator.

The airline was registered in June 2017.

Ukraine Calls On OSCE Chair Rama To Financially Strengthen Mission In Donbas
