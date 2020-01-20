Ukraine Calls On OSCE Chair Rama To Financially Strengthen Mission In Donbas

Ukraine calls on the chairperson of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Albania, Edi Rama, to strengthen the OSCE’s special monitoring mission in Donbas with a financial resource.

Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko announced this at a joint briefing with Rama in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We discussed what additional efforts the Ukrainian side expects from the OSCE, primarily from the SMM. We formally requested to continue the work of this mission, but not only continue, but strengthen it with human and financial potential so that it is even more effective than in previous years," he said.

In turn, Rama supported the Ukrainian initiative.

"I share the need to strengthen the mission, support more with a strong budget, and make sure that it will not only continue to fulfill its role, but will fulfill it with great potential," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contact Group to resolve the situation in Donbas (Ukraine-OSCE-Russia) insists on re-conducting the OSCE SMM verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons and their storage facilities, as well as on creating an additional working group on border issues, without regaining control over which it considers dangerous the holding of local elections.