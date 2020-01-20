OPG And SBU Conduct Series Of Searches In Handziuk Murder Case

The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conduct a series of searches in criminal proceedings about the murder of the acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

The press service of the OPG has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Searches are carried out with the aim of finding additional evidence in this case.

According to the statement, law enforcement authorities served suspicion to the head of the criminal organization, a former assistant to a Member of Parliament of previous convocations.

It is noted that the indictment on the specified person is already under consideration by the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa with an agreement on the recognition of his guilt in concealing a crime - an attack on Handziuk.

Also in Kherson and other settlements of the region, a special operation is being carried out in order to terminate the activities of a criminal organization that committed violence against persons in the region and set fire to other people's property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, 2019, the Pokrovskyi District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region sentenced the perpetrators of the attack on Handziuk.

5 former fighters of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, participants in the ATO, were sentenced.

So, Serhii Torbin was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison, Mykyta Hrabchuk - to 6 years, Volodymyr Vasianovych and Viacheslav Vyshnevskyi - to 4 years, and Viktor Horbunov - to 3 years in prison.

In April 2019, the Prosecutor General’s Office removed the suspicion of organizing the Handziuk murder from the chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, and served him with the suspicion of organizing bodily harm to her.

On July 31, 2018, in the center of Kherson, Handziuk was doused with sulfuric acid; on November 4, 2018, she died in the hospital from wounds.