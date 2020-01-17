subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.45
26 27.1
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Court Arrests UAH 247 Million Of Yanukovych’s Entourage In International Investment Bank And Transferred Them To ARMA
17 January 2020, Friday, 18:48 24
Economy 2020-01-18T20:35:01+02:00
Ukrainian news
Court Arrests UAH 247 Million Of Yanukovych’s Entourage In International Investment Bank And Transferred Them

Court Arrests UAH 247 Million Of Yanukovych’s Entourage In International Investment Bank And Transferred Them To ARMA

Даша Зубкова
court, arrest, Viktor Yanukovych, International Investment Bank, ARMA

The court arrested UAH 247 million of the entourage of former president Viktor Yanukovych, which belong to the All-Ukrainian Development Bank and were held in accounts of the International Investment Bank and transferred them to the National Agency for the Identification, Investigation and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the request of the prosecutor of the Office of the Prosecutor General, on January 13, the investigating judge seized monetary funds in the amount of UAH 247 million.

On January 16, 2020, the court decided to transfer these funds to the management of ARMA and ordered the International Investment Bank to transfer funds to the accounts of ARMA.

Consequently, on January 17, the Office of the Prosecutor General appealed to ARMA with a request for the implementation of court orders to arrest UAH 247 million and transfer them to ARMA.

These funds were arrested in criminal proceedings for the legalization of illegal income from financial transactions by Yanukovych’s entourage.

The issue of the legality of presence of the funds of the All-Ukrainian Development Bank on the accounts of the International Investment Bank is also studied and the persons involved in this decision are established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019 the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to lift the arrest from the accounts of the entourage of former president Viktor Yanukovych at the All-Ukrainian Development Bank.

Больше новостей о: court arrest Viktor Yanukovych International Investment Bank ARMA

Court Arrests Redkin Suspected Of Organization Of ...
Court Arrests Property Of Raiffeisen Bank Aval’s B...
NACB Closes Case Involving PGO Classification Of C...
Central European Confectionery Company Buys Stake ...
SBU Starts Investigating Wiretapping Of Honcharuk At Meeting With NBU Representatives
Zelenskyy Calls On Law Enforcers To Establish Involved In Recording Of Honcharuk’s Meeting By February
News
Xi Jinping says mutual learning will be of benefit 16:45
Court Arrests Property Of Kyiv Food Market Owner Beilin - Source 18:52
Court Arrests UAH 247 Million Of Yanukovych’s Entourage In International Investment Bank And Transferred Them To ARMA 18:48
Special Representative Of Government Of Iran Will Arrive In Ukraine With Official Apologies On January 20-22 – Prystaiko 18:37
Zelenskyy Calls On Law Enforcers To Establish Involved In Recording Of Honcharuk’s Meeting By February 18:28
more news
NABU detectives decide to conduct unauthorized interrogation of 10,000 Ukrlandfarming employees 11:59
Zelenskyy Approves Dates Of Transfer Of Conscripts Into Reserves And Next Conscription In 2020 17:33
Honcharuk Suggesting Rada Appoint Shmyhal Instead Of Babak 13:47
Court Arrests UAH 247 Million Of Yanukovych’s Entourage In International Investment Bank And Transferred Them To ARMA 18:48
Rada Obtains No Resignation Statement From Honcharuk – Herasymov 13:43
more news
SBI Opens Case About Alleged Disclosure Of Pre-Trial Investigation Data By Truba And Press Service Head Belousenko 17:41
CEC Registers Director Of Government Relations Of Atlas Weekend Festival Sanchenko As MP From Servant Of The People Instead Of SBI Acting Director Venediktova 17:59
Zelenskyy Approves Dates Of Transfer Of Conscripts Into Reserves And Next Conscription In 2020 17:33
Rada Obtains No Resignation Statement From Honcharuk – Herasymov 13:43
EBRD Invests Over EUR 1.1 Billion In 51 New Projects In Ukraine In 2019 17:20
more news
Special Representative Of Government Of Iran Will Arrive In Ukraine With Official Apologies On January 20-22 – Prystaiko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok