Court Arrests UAH 247 Million Of Yanukovych’s Entourage In International Investment Bank And Transferred Them To ARMA

Court Arrests UAH 247 Million Of Yanukovych’s Entourage In International Investment Bank And Transferred Them

The court arrested UAH 247 million of the entourage of former president Viktor Yanukovych, which belong to the All-Ukrainian Development Bank and were held in accounts of the International Investment Bank and transferred them to the National Agency for the Identification, Investigation and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the request of the prosecutor of the Office of the Prosecutor General, on January 13, the investigating judge seized monetary funds in the amount of UAH 247 million.

On January 16, 2020, the court decided to transfer these funds to the management of ARMA and ordered the International Investment Bank to transfer funds to the accounts of ARMA.

Consequently, on January 17, the Office of the Prosecutor General appealed to ARMA with a request for the implementation of court orders to arrest UAH 247 million and transfer them to ARMA.

These funds were arrested in criminal proceedings for the legalization of illegal income from financial transactions by Yanukovych’s entourage.

The issue of the legality of presence of the funds of the All-Ukrainian Development Bank on the accounts of the International Investment Bank is also studied and the persons involved in this decision are established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019 the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to lift the arrest from the accounts of the entourage of former president Viktor Yanukovych at the All-Ukrainian Development Bank.