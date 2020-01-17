Special Representative Of Government Of Iran Will Arrive In Ukraine With Official Apologies On January 20-22 – Prystaiko

Special Representative Of Government Of Iran Will Arrive In Ukraine With Official Apologies On January 20-22 –

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, said that on January 20-22, a special representative of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will arrive in Ukraine with official apologies for downing by Iran of the plane that belonged to Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company and killing all 176 passengers and crewmembers.

He said this in his speech at the Friday plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prystaiko also noted that Ukraine is closely cooperating with Iran.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Iran admitted it had downed the UIA plane with its missile on January 8.