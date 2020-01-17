Zelenskyy Calls On Law Enforcers To Establish Involved In Recording Of Honcharuk’s Meeting By February

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on law enforcement agencies to establish, during two weeks, those involved in the audio recording of the meeting of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk with individual representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Bank.

The press service of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy requires law enforcement agencies to establish for two weeks of involved in the recording of conversations during a meeting of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk, ministers and representatives of the National Bank of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy set this task during a meeting with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of Prosecutor General, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Guard Department.

"I demand that for two weeks, as soon as possible, you and I receive information - who made the recordings... Find who did this and figure it out," he said.

The President emphasized that in the framework of criminal proceedings, it is necessary to establish the circle of people who were present at the negotiations and find out the circumstances in which they took place.

"There were a lot of fakes in the media about the presence of various officials. The photo that is in the media - to find out whether all these people were really participants or not," he said.

Zelenskyy also called on law enforcement officers to develop, within two weeks, the necessary measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.

The statement emphasizes that unauthorized wiretapping and recording of conversations cannot be conducted on the premises of state authorities, since this is a matter of national security.

As Ukrainian News Agency eralier reported, on January 15, an audio recording of the meeting of Honcharuk with allegedly NBU deputy chairperson Kateryna Rozhkova and finance minister Oksana Markarova, which discussed how to explain to Zelenskyy economic situation, including the sharp strengthening of the hryvnia, was distributed on the Internet.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister called himself a layman in the economy, and Zelenskyy – having a superficial understanding of the economy.

On Friday, January 17, Honcharuk announced that he had submitted his resignation statement to Zelenskyy, although under the Constitution he must submit it to the parliament.

At the same time, Zelenskyy, despite the absence of such constitutional powers, said he would consider the application.