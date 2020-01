Honcharuk Suggesting Rada Appoint Shmyhal Instead Of Babak

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismiss Communities and Territories Development Minister, Aliona Babak, and appoint Denys Shmyhal as the vice prime minister / communities and territories development minister.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

He said that the issue will be considered on Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Babak says the information about her resignation discredits her.