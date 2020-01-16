subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.45
26 27.1
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI Opens Case About Alleged Disclosure Of Pre-Trial Investigation Data By Truba And Press Service Head Belousenko
16 January 2020, Thursday, 17:41 24
Politics 2020-01-20T04:00:32+02:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Opens Case About Alleged Disclosure Of Pre-Trial Investigation Data By Truba And Press Service Head Belous

SBI Opens Case About Alleged Disclosure Of Pre-Trial Investigation Data By Truba And Press Service Head Belousenko

Даша Зубкова
SBI, Roman Truba, criminal proceedings, investigation, Maksym Belousenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened criminal proceedings regarding the alleged disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by the former director of the SBI Roman Truba and the head of the press service of the bureau Maksym Belousenko.

This is stated in the response of the SBI to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"According to the facts indicated in your request, the investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation pursuant to the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated October 02, 2019... information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and criminal proceedings were launched," the response reads.

Earlier, the court received a complaint from the applicant, in which she complained about the inaction of the SBI to investigate an alleged violation of Truba and Belousenko.

The applicant stated that on September 17 she had contacted the SBI about the criminal act by the acting head of the Public Relations and Media Department of the SBI, the former director of the bureau and other employees of the SBI, under Part 2 of Article 387 (disclosure of pre-trial investigation data) of the Criminal Code, but she was denied the opening of criminal proceedings.

At the same time, in early October, the court granted her complaint and ordered the SBI to open a case against Truba and Belousenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Truba stated that neither he nor the bureau investigators were involved in the leak of information on cases.

Больше новостей о: SBI Roman Truba criminal proceedings investigation Maksym Belousenko

CEC Registers Director Of Government Relations Of ...
Rada Terminates MP Venediktova’s Mandate
NACB Opens Abuse Case Against MP Herus
SBU Starts Investigating UIA Plane’s Crash In Iran...
SBU Starts Investigating Wiretapping Of Honcharuk At Meeting With NBU Representatives
Zelenskyy Calls On Law Enforcers To Establish Involved In Recording Of Honcharuk’s Meeting By February
News
Xi Jinping says mutual learning will be of benefit 16:45
Court Arrests Property Of Kyiv Food Market Owner Beilin - Source 18:52
Court Arrests UAH 247 Million Of Yanukovych’s Entourage In International Investment Bank And Transferred Them To ARMA 18:48
Special Representative Of Government Of Iran Will Arrive In Ukraine With Official Apologies On January 20-22 – Prystaiko 18:37
Zelenskyy Calls On Law Enforcers To Establish Involved In Recording Of Honcharuk’s Meeting By February 18:28
more news
NABU detectives decide to conduct unauthorized interrogation of 10,000 Ukrlandfarming employees 11:59
Zelenskyy Approves Dates Of Transfer Of Conscripts Into Reserves And Next Conscription In 2020 17:33
Honcharuk Suggesting Rada Appoint Shmyhal Instead Of Babak 13:47
Court Arrests UAH 247 Million Of Yanukovych’s Entourage In International Investment Bank And Transferred Them To ARMA 18:48
Rada Obtains No Resignation Statement From Honcharuk – Herasymov 13:43
more news
SBI Opens Case About Alleged Disclosure Of Pre-Trial Investigation Data By Truba And Press Service Head Belousenko 17:41
CEC Registers Director Of Government Relations Of Atlas Weekend Festival Sanchenko As MP From Servant Of The People Instead Of SBI Acting Director Venediktova 17:59
Zelenskyy Approves Dates Of Transfer Of Conscripts Into Reserves And Next Conscription In 2020 17:33
Rada Obtains No Resignation Statement From Honcharuk – Herasymov 13:43
EBRD Invests Over EUR 1.1 Billion In 51 New Projects In Ukraine In 2019 17:20
more news
Special Representative Of Government Of Iran Will Arrive In Ukraine With Official Apologies On January 20-22 – Prystaiko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok