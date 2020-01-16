SBI Opens Case About Alleged Disclosure Of Pre-Trial Investigation Data By Truba And Press Service Head Belousenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened criminal proceedings regarding the alleged disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by the former director of the SBI Roman Truba and the head of the press service of the bureau Maksym Belousenko.

This is stated in the response of the SBI to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"According to the facts indicated in your request, the investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation pursuant to the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated October 02, 2019... information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and criminal proceedings were launched," the response reads.

Earlier, the court received a complaint from the applicant, in which she complained about the inaction of the SBI to investigate an alleged violation of Truba and Belousenko.

The applicant stated that on September 17 she had contacted the SBI about the criminal act by the acting head of the Public Relations and Media Department of the SBI, the former director of the bureau and other employees of the SBI, under Part 2 of Article 387 (disclosure of pre-trial investigation data) of the Criminal Code, but she was denied the opening of criminal proceedings.

At the same time, in early October, the court granted her complaint and ordered the SBI to open a case against Truba and Belousenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Truba stated that neither he nor the bureau investigators were involved in the leak of information on cases.