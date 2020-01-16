Average Customs Cost Of Gas Imported By Ukraine In December 2019 Down 0.4% To USD 176.7 Per Thousand Cubic Meters – Economy Ministry

Average Customs Cost Of Gas Imported By Ukraine In December 2019 Down 0.4% To USD 176.7 Per Thousand Cubic Met

The Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry states that the average customs cost of the natural gas imported by Ukraine in December 2019 decreased by 0.4% or USD 0.69 per thousand cubic meters month over month to USD 176.6935 per thousand cubic meters (USD 177.3801 per thousand cubic meters in November 2019).

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In hryvnia equivalent, the average customs cost of the natural gas imported by Ukraine in December decreased by 3.4% or UAH 146.03 per thousand cubic meters year over year to UAH 4,130.6613 per thousand cubic meters (USD 4,276.6958 per thousand cubic meters in November).

The average customs cost indicators were calculated in compliance with the data of the periodical customs declarations (preliminary declaration).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry states that the average customs cost of the natural gas imported by Ukraine in November decreased by 11.1% or USD 22.13 per thousand cubic meters month over month to USD 177.3801 per thousand cubic meters.

According to the data provided by the Economy Ministry, in January 2018, the average customs cost made USD 272.9 (UAH 7,784.1); in February - USD 276.96 (UAH 7,429.55), in March - USD 274.57 (UAH 7,153.5), in April - USD 309.91 (UAH 8,099.76), in May - USD 260.011 (UAH 6,806.4), in June - USD 266.350,4 (UAH 6,960.18), in July - USD 288.815,4 (UAH 7,593.75), in August - USD 286.648,2 (UAH 7,910.170,7), in September USD 304.364,2 (UAH 8,490.326,7), in October USD 323.441,8 (UAH 9,059.126), in November USD 339.211,4 (UAH 9,471.9252), and in December USD 329.042,1 (UAH 9,062.3226).