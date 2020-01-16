EBRD Invests Over EUR 1.1 Billion In 51 New Projects In Ukraine In 2019

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested over EUR 1.1 billion in 51 new projects in Ukraine in 2019.

The EBRD has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2019, the amount of new investments of the EBRD in Ukraine exceeded EUR 1.1 billion.

In 2019, Ukraine occupied the second place in terms of the volume of EBRD's investments, and the first one in terms of the number of projects signed.

EUR 680 million of the overall amount of investments in Ukraine in 2019 was channelled into green energy sector.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EBRD is the leading institutional investor in Ukraine.

It has taken the obligations for over EUR 14.54 billion in front of over 460 projects in this country.