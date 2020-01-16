Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect

The law on introduction of the fine of up to UAH 85,000 for piano voting by members of the Ukrainian Parliament has taken effect.

It was published in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on January 15 and takes effect on January 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law introduces the fine of UAH 51,000-85,000 for impersonal voting of MPs.

The administration will have to ensure video surveillance over the voting of the parliamentarians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 19, the Verkhovna Rada imposed the fine of UAH 85,000 for piano voting.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on January 13.