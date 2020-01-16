Rada Adopts Law On Secondary Education With 3 Models Of Ukrainian Language Studies For National Minorities

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the law on full secondary education that includes three models of implementation of language terms of the law on education for national minorities.

A total of 327 parliamentary members backed respective bill 0901, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the first model envisions an opportunity of studying all subject from the first to the 11th grade in a language of a national minority alongside with the Ukrainian language.

The second model is envisioned for national minorities speaking languages of the European Union.

And the third model is for the national minorities whose language refers to one of the Ukrainian language families.

