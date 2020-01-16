subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.2
25.75 26.85
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Adopts Law On Secondary Education With 3 Models Of Ukrainian Language Studies For National Minorities
16 January 2020, Thursday, 13:13 19
Politics 2020-01-16T16:30:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Adopts Law On Secondary Education With 3 Models Of Ukrainian Language Studies For National Minorities

Rada Adopts Law On Secondary Education With 3 Models Of Ukrainian Language Studies For National Minorities

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, law, full secondary education, education, Ukrainian language, language, national minorities

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the law on full secondary education that includes three models of implementation of language terms of the law on education for national minorities.

A total of 327 parliamentary members backed respective bill 0901, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the first model envisions an opportunity of studying all subject from the first to the 11th grade in a language of a national minority alongside with the Ukrainian language.

The second model is envisioned for national minorities speaking languages of the European Union.

And the third model is for the national minorities whose language refers to one of the Ukrainian language families.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has approved the calendar plan for the third session.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada law full secondary education education Ukrainian language language national minorities

Rada To Legalize Gambling Business
Rada To Abolish Attorney’s Monopoly
Zelenskyy Instructs Cabinet To Develop National St...
Cabinet Approves Ukrainian Language Popularization...
Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business
News
Law On Introduction Of Register Of Paedophiles Takes Effect 13:24
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect 13:20
Rada Adopts Law On Secondary Education With 3 Models Of Ukrainian Language Studies For National Minorities 13:13
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business 13:07
Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada 13:03
more news
Naftogaz Will Pay 1% Of Gazprom’s USD 2.9 Billion As Bonus To Own Leadership 13:30
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Businessman Kurchenko Asking Supreme Court To Cancel Introduction Of Sanctions Against Him 13:34
more news
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden And Afghanistan In London On January 15-16 13:18
Rada To Abolish Attorney’s Monopoly 18:47
more news
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok