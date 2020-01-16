subscribe to newsletter
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business

The Verkhovna Rada intends to legalize gambling business.

A total of 260 parliamentary members backed respective bill 2285-d, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill envisions that the gambling will be regulated by the state collegiate body reporting to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The bill introduces a system of online monitoring to control activity of organizers of gambling via reception of data from gambling equipment and software of the gambling organizers.

The number of licenses for all types of gambling will be limited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Cabinet of Ministers to submit to the Verkhovna Rada the bill on legalization of gambling business before October 1, and urged the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the law before December 2019.

