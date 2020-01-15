Cabinet To Publish Information On Ministers Salaries On Government Website

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to publish monthly information on the salaries of ministers on the government website.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmytro Dubilet has said this during a briefing following a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Dubilet noted that the income of the ministers and their deputies will be published on the government website.

The Minister also said that in the coming weeks the government intends to hold a discussion with the public about raising the salaries of officials and move away from the so-called ‘zoo of allowances’ by linking the salary to KPI (key performance indicators).

According to Dubilet, the salaries of ministers should be such that they do not think about ‘corruption temptations.’

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk explains the high salaries of ministers with the fight against corruption.