subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.2
25.75 26.85
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet To Publish Information On Ministers Salaries On Government Website
15 January 2020, Wednesday, 18:15 18
Politics 2020-01-16T15:30:10+02:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet To Publish Information On Ministers Salaries On Government Website

Cabinet To Publish Information On Ministers Salaries On Government Website

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet of Ministers, information, salary, minister, government, Dmytro Dubilet

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to publish monthly information on the salaries of ministers on the government website.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmytro Dubilet has said this during a briefing following a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Dubilet noted that the income of the ministers and their deputies will be published on the government website.

The Minister also said that in the coming weeks the government intends to hold a discussion with the public about raising the salaries of officials and move away from the so-called ‘zoo of allowances’ by linking the salary to KPI (key performance indicators).

According to Dubilet, the salaries of ministers should be such that they do not think about ‘corruption temptations.’

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk explains the high salaries of ministers with the fight against corruption.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers information salary minister government Dmytro Dubilet

Cabinet Appoints Novikov As NACP Chairperson
Court Attaches Servers With Information About Tele...
Servant Of The People To Listen Cabinet Regarding ...
Milovanov Claims Receipt Of UAH 93,000 Of Salaries...
Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business
News
Law On Introduction Of Register Of Paedophiles Takes Effect 13:24
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect 13:20
Rada Adopts Law On Secondary Education With 3 Models Of Ukrainian Language Studies For National Minorities 13:13
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business 13:07
Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada 13:03
more news
Naftogaz Will Pay 1% Of Gazprom’s USD 2.9 Billion As Bonus To Own Leadership 13:30
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Businessman Kurchenko Asking Supreme Court To Cancel Introduction Of Sanctions Against Him 13:34
more news
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden And Afghanistan In London On January 15-16 13:18
Rada To Abolish Attorney’s Monopoly 18:47
more news
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok