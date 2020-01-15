subscribe to newsletter
  Novikov Declares UAH 160,000 In Cash, SUV Of His Wife And Renting Apartment In Kyiv For 2019
15 January 2020, Wednesday
Novikov Declares UAH 160,000 In Cash, SUV Of His Wife And Renting Apartment In Kyiv For 2019

Даша Зубкова
NACP, Oleksandr Novikov, declaration

The chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), Oleksandr Novikov, declared UAH 160,000 in cash, his wife’s KIA SUV and the rental of an apartment of 59.3 square meters in Kyiv for 2019.

This is evidenced by the data in the Unified Register of declarations of persons authorized to fulfill the functions of the state, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Novikov also declared the stolen 2008 Subaru Forester car, which belongs to his relative, the 1996 VAZ 21099 car, handed over to him by proxy, UAH 563,185 of salary at the Prosecutor General’s Office, UAH 227,000 of his wife’s entrepreneurial income.

Novikov does not have his own housing and land plots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed law observance department prosecutor, Oleksandr Novikov, as the chairperson of the NACP.

