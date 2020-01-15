Nika-Tera Sea Specialized Port Ups Cargo Handling By 48% To 8.6 Million Tons In 2019

In 2019, the Mykolaiv-based Nika-Tera sea special port, part of the port business of Group DF, boosted cargo handling by 48% or 2.8 million tons year over year to 8.637 million tons.

Press service of the Group DF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The port handled over 5.9 million tons of grain, grain legumes and oil-bearing crops (69% of the overall turnover); 1.7 million tons of bulk cargoes (19.7%); 772,500 tons of meal; and 204,700 tons of liquid bulk cargoes (2.4%).

In 2019, Nika-Tera sea specialized port implemented two investment projects aimed at increase in liquid bulk cargoes handling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first ten months of 2019, Mykolaiv-based Nika-Tera sea terminal, part of the port business of Group DF, handled more than 7 million tons of cargoes.

According to the report, in the structure of cargo turnover, cereals, legumes and oilseeds amounted to 74.7% (5.51 million tons), bulk cargoes - 17.7% (1.24 million tons), liquid cargoes (sunflower oil) - 2% (0.14 million tons), the rest - 1.6% (0.11 million tons).

In total, over the 10 months of 2019, 248 vessels were handled, including 41 in October.

In October 2019, more than 920,000 tons of cargo were handled.

In October, in the structure of cargo turnover, cereals, legumes and oilseeds amounted to 758,550 tons, bulk cargoes – 128,740 tons and liquid cargoes (sunflower oil) – 33,000 tons.

In 2018, the Nika-Tera sea terminal increased cargo handling by 40% to 5.84 million tons year over year.

The Nika-Tera terminal has three specialized complexes and specializes in transshipment of grain, mineral fertilizers, and other bulk cargoes.

The sea terminal is located 63 kilometers from the sea on the left bank of the Bug Estuary. It has seven berths with a length of about 1,500 meters.