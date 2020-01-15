Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden And Afghanistan In London On January 15-16

Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden A

In London on January 15-16, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, will meet with foreign affairs ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to coordinate efforts on proper investigation into the crash of the commercial plane of Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company in Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran) on January 8.

Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Pierre James Trudeau, on the phone requested President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to assist in a dialogue with the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran on intensification of the bodies of the victims of the crash of the UIA plane in Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran) on January 8.

The prime minister thanked Zelenskyy for his efforts to ensure access of Canadian specialists to the crash site.

Zelenskyy praised the attraction of representatives of Canada to the investigation.