subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.2
25.75 26.85
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden And Afghanistan In London On January 15-16
15 January 2020, Wednesday, 13:18 27
Politics 2020-01-16T13:15:11+02:00
Ukrainian news
Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden A

Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden And Afghanistan In London On January 15-16

Даша Зубкова
London, Foreign Minister, Vadym Prystaiko, United Kingdom, Canada, Afghanistan, plane crash, UIA plane crash, UIA, Iran

In London on January 15-16, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, will meet with foreign affairs ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to coordinate efforts on proper investigation into the crash of the commercial plane of Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company in Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran) on January 8.

Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Pierre James Trudeau, on the phone requested President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to assist in a dialogue with the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran on intensification of the bodies of the victims of the crash of the UIA plane in Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran) on January 8.

The prime minister thanked Zelenskyy for his efforts to ensure access of Canadian specialists to the crash site.

Zelenskyy praised the attraction of representatives of Canada to the investigation.

Больше новостей о: London Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko United Kingdom Canada Afghanistan plane crash UIA plane crash UIA Iran

Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business
News
Law On Introduction Of Register Of Paedophiles Takes Effect 13:24
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect 13:20
Rada Adopts Law On Secondary Education With 3 Models Of Ukrainian Language Studies For National Minorities 13:13
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business 13:07
Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada 13:03
more news
Naftogaz Will Pay 1% Of Gazprom’s USD 2.9 Billion As Bonus To Own Leadership 13:30
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Businessman Kurchenko Asking Supreme Court To Cancel Introduction Of Sanctions Against Him 13:34
more news
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden And Afghanistan In London On January 15-16 13:18
Rada To Abolish Attorney’s Monopoly 18:47
more news
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok