Servant Of The People To Listen Cabinet Regarding Officials’ Bonuses And Allowances At Faction Meeting

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada intends to listen the Cabinet of Ministers regarding bonuses and allowances of officials at its meeting.

The deputy chairman of the faction, Yevhenia Kravchuk, announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We obviously will listen at the faction representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers regarding such exorbitantly high bonuses, especially it concerns state-owned enterprises and supervisory boards, where there are very large bonuses. We will obviously do this both at the faction and during the hour of questions to the government," she said.

Kravchuk did not specify when the corresponding meeting would be held.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada intends to listen the Cabinet of Ministers regarding bonuses and allowances of officials on January 17.