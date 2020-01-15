subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.2
25.75 26.85
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Servant Of The People To Listen Cabinet Regarding Officials’ Bonuses And Allowances At Faction Meeting
15 January 2020, Wednesday, 13:13 18
Politics 2020-01-16T13:15:11+02:00
Ukrainian news
Servant Of The People To Listen Cabinet Regarding Officials’ Bonuses And Allowances At Faction Meeting

Servant Of The People To Listen Cabinet Regarding Officials’ Bonuses And Allowances At Faction Meeting

Даша Зубкова
Servant of the People, Servant of the People faction, Verkhovna Rada, Cabinet of Ministers, bonus, allowance, salary

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada intends to listen the Cabinet of Ministers regarding bonuses and allowances of officials at its meeting.

The deputy chairman of the faction, Yevhenia Kravchuk, announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We obviously will listen at the faction representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers regarding such exorbitantly high bonuses, especially it concerns state-owned enterprises and supervisory boards, where there are very large bonuses. We will obviously do this both at the faction and during the hour of questions to the government," she said.

Kravchuk did not specify when the corresponding meeting would be held.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada intends to listen the Cabinet of Ministers regarding bonuses and allowances of officials on January 17.

Больше новостей о: Servant of the People Servant of the People faction Verkhovna Rada Cabinet of Ministers bonus allowance salary

Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business
News
Law On Introduction Of Register Of Paedophiles Takes Effect 13:24
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect 13:20
Rada Adopts Law On Secondary Education With 3 Models Of Ukrainian Language Studies For National Minorities 13:13
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business 13:07
Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada 13:03
more news
Naftogaz Will Pay 1% Of Gazprom’s USD 2.9 Billion As Bonus To Own Leadership 13:30
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Businessman Kurchenko Asking Supreme Court To Cancel Introduction Of Sanctions Against Him 13:34
more news
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden And Afghanistan In London On January 15-16 13:18
Rada To Abolish Attorney’s Monopoly 18:47
more news
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok