Court Arrests Redkin Suspected Of Organization Of Murdering Ex-Trooper Of ATO Forces Volunteer Battalion Okuye

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested Ihor Redkin suspected of organization of the assassination of former trooper of volunteer battalion of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) forces, Amina Okuyeva.

Respective decision was taken on January 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court in full satisfied the prosecutor's office’s appeal and arrested Redkin for two months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Redkin was detained on January 12.

He does not admit his guilt.