Intergal-Bud Expecting Kyiv Housing Prices To Rise 10-12% In 2020

The Intergal-Bud construction company (Kyiv) predicts an increase in housing prices in Kyiv by 12% in 2020.

The commercial director of the company, Anna Laievska, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"This year we expect an increase (in prices) of about 10-12% in dollar terms. If there are no economic or political shocks, then there is no reason to retain or reduce prices," she said.

Laievska noted that over the past year, prices in the primary real estate market in dollar terms increased by more than 15%.

According to her, the price dynamics are affected by the rise in the cost of construction costs, the outflow of labor abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Stolychna Nerukhomist [Capital Real Estate] information and analytical portal, in 2019, compared to 2018, average housing prices in the primary real estate market of Kyiv increased by 12.1% or UAH 2,971 to UAH 27,558 per square meter.