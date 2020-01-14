subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.2
25.75 26.85
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA
14 January 2020, Tuesday, 19:08 46
Politics 2020-01-15T22:30:12+02:00
Ukrainian news
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation –

All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA

Даша Зубкова
passengers, UIA plane crash, UIA, Iran, compensation

All the passengers and crew of the passenger airliner that was shot down in Iran on January 8 were insured and Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will not use its own funds to pay compensation.

The airline’s President Yevhen Dykhne announced this in an interview with the Livyi Bereh publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Both the passengers and the crew were all insured. These are passenger transportation standards," he said.

Dykhne did not name the insurance company that provides insurance services to the airline, but he said that the insurance company’s head office is in Britain.

According to him, Ukraine International Airlines will not use its own funds to pay compensation to the families of the crash victims.

In general, according to Dykhne, the government is expected to pay UAH 200,000 to the relatives of the 11 Ukrainians that were killed in the crash and the insurance company and Iran are also expected to pay certain amounts.

He emphasized that no financial action will be taken until the legal facts and reasons of the catastrophe are established and the criminal case is closed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Iran has admitted that it inadvertently shot down the passenger airliner with a missile.

A Boeing passenger airliner operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from the Tehran airport on January 8, killing all the aircraft’s 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.

The crew and two passengers were citizens of Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: passengers UIA plane crash UIA Iran compensation

Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business
News
Law On Introduction Of Register Of Paedophiles Takes Effect 13:24
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect 13:20
Rada Adopts Law On Secondary Education With 3 Models Of Ukrainian Language Studies For National Minorities 13:13
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business 13:07
Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada 13:03
more news
Naftogaz Will Pay 1% Of Gazprom’s USD 2.9 Billion As Bonus To Own Leadership 13:30
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Businessman Kurchenko Asking Supreme Court To Cancel Introduction Of Sanctions Against Him 13:34
more news
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden And Afghanistan In London On January 15-16 13:18
Rada To Abolish Attorney’s Monopoly 18:47
more news
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok