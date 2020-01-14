All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA

All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation –

All the passengers and crew of the passenger airliner that was shot down in Iran on January 8 were insured and Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will not use its own funds to pay compensation.

The airline’s President Yevhen Dykhne announced this in an interview with the Livyi Bereh publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Both the passengers and the crew were all insured. These are passenger transportation standards," he said.

Dykhne did not name the insurance company that provides insurance services to the airline, but he said that the insurance company’s head office is in Britain.

According to him, Ukraine International Airlines will not use its own funds to pay compensation to the families of the crash victims.

In general, according to Dykhne, the government is expected to pay UAH 200,000 to the relatives of the 11 Ukrainians that were killed in the crash and the insurance company and Iran are also expected to pay certain amounts.

He emphasized that no financial action will be taken until the legal facts and reasons of the catastrophe are established and the criminal case is closed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Iran has admitted that it inadvertently shot down the passenger airliner with a missile.

A Boeing passenger airliner operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from the Tehran airport on January 8, killing all the aircraft’s 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.

The crew and two passengers were citizens of Ukraine.