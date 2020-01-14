Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021

Ukrainians and citizens of other countries outside the Schengen zone will have to pay EUR 7 every 3 years, starting in 2021, for permission to enter the territory of the European Union for tourism, business, transit or medical purposes.

This is stated on the website of ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Issuing such a travel permit will take several minutes in the absence of comments from the EU law enforcement agencies.

For each appeal, the traveler will have to pay a commission of EUR 7 (for persons under the age of 18 and over 70 years old - free of charge).

Citizens of Ukraine are advised to fill out an application on the ETIAS website 96 hours before the departure date.

It is noted that this permission is not an analogue of visas.

In case of denial of entry through ETIAS, a person has the right to appeal the decision of the system.

The site says that pre-authorization will allow the EU to identify in advance those who may be a threat, and will significantly increase the security of the external borders of the EU.

The initiative to create ETIAS arose in April 2016 as part of the preparation by the European Commission of proposals to strengthen security at the external borders of the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service reported that in 2019, at the checkpoints on land sections of the border, passenger traffic with the EU remained at the level of 2018 - more than 36.7 million people.