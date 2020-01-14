subscribe to newsletter
Rada Calls On Iran To Take Full Responsibility For UIA Plane Crash In Tehran

Даша Зубкова
parliament, Verkhovna Rada, plane crash, UIA plane crash, Iran

The parliament has called on Iran to take full responsibility for the crash of a passenger airliner operated by Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in Tehran on January 8.

The relevant draft resolution (No. 2726) was approved by 368 votes, with a minimum of 226 votes required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parliament expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash, the parliaments of the countries whose citizens were killed in the crash, and the staff of Ukraine International Airlines.

The parliament expects Iran to officially apologize for the downing of the Ukrainian passenger airliner and the death of its crew and passengers and admit full responsibility for what happened.

The parliament also urged the international community and international organizations to support Ukraine in its demand for an investigation into the plane crash, identification of all the perpetrators, proper punishment of the perpetrators, return of the bodies of the people killed in the crash, and payment of compensation by Iran.

In addition, the parliament called on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to take measures for timely assessment of risks to civilian flights with the aim of preventing similar tragedies in the future. It also called on Ukraine’s international partners to jointly develop effective political mechanisms for preventing similar tragedies.

In addition, the parliament recommended that the Ukrainian authorities inform members of the public about the progress of the investigation into the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines’ flight PS752.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Boeing passenger airliner operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from the Tehran airport on January 8, killing all the aircraft’s 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.

The crew and two passengers were citizens of Ukraine.

Iran has admitted that it inadvertently shot down the passenger airliner.

According to the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the IRGC mistakenly shot down the passenger airliner.

