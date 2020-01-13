SBU Has No Information About Threats To Zelenskyy’s Life

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has no information about threats to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s life.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency.

Ukrainian News Agency asked the Security Service of Ukraine whether there have been threats to Zelenskyy’s life and health since he assumed the presidency.

The agency also asked the Security Service of Ukraine whether there have been attempts on Zelenskyy’s life.

The Security Service of Ukraine said it had no such information.

In February 2019, the Security Service of Ukraine refused to say whether it was investigating 11 attempts to assassinate former president Petro Poroshenko, as claimed by the service’s former head Valerii Heletei.