  SBU Starts Investigating UIA Plane's Crash In Iran As Intentional Homicide
13 January 2020, Monday, 18:52
Politics
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
sbu, investigation, plane crash, UIA plane crash, UIA, Iran, international homicide

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has started investigating the crash of the Boeing of Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company in Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran) on January 8 as intentional homicide.

Press service of the SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the criminal case was opened under Section 3 of Article 276, Section 2 of Article 115 and Article 194 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

At present, the SBU is gathering evidence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, the plane crash shortly after the take-off from the Teheran international airport.

The incident took lives of all 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.

Iran has admitted it downed the plane with a missile on January 8.

