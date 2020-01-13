subscribe to newsletter
  • Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 16.8% To 18.1 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2
13 January 2020, Monday, 14:07 10
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 16.8% To 18.1 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2

Даша Зубкова
gas, USF, gas reserves, heating season

Since November 2, the start of the current heating season, (as at January 6) Ukraine has cut the gas reserves in its underground gas storage facilities (USF) by 16.8% or 3,661 million cubic meters to 18.124 billion cubic meters.

The Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator limited liability company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the said amount is up 40.3% or 5.207 billion cubic meters year over year.

Since January 1, 2020 and as at January 11, Ukraine had imported 124.656 million cubic meters of gas.

The gas was imported from the Slovak Republic (it was not imported from Hungary and the Republic of Poland).

Since January 1, Ukraine has produced 623.257 million cubic meters of gas and transited a total of 811.082 million cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, Ukraine stopped gas injection and started consumption of USF gas.

As at November 2, the gas reserves in the USF made 21.785 billion cubic meters, therefore, since the start of the gas injection season on April 5, the USF Gas Reserves have risen 2.5 times or by 13.040 billion cubic meters.

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, notes that the USF reserves reached their peak indicator in the last nine years before the heating season of 2019/2020.

Ukraine finished the previous heating season on April 4, 2019 with the gas reserves of 8,745 million cubic meters.

