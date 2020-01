All Banks’ Clients’ Settlements Finally Switched To IBAN – NBU

On Monday, January 13, final switch to the IBAN international standard took place for all settlements of banks’ clients.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, IBAN is the International Bank Account Number.

Every state independently sets the structure of the IBAN account in compliance with the ISO 13616 standard.

For Ukraine, the IBAN consists of 29 letter-digit symbols.