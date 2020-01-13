subscribe to newsletter
23.75 24.25
25.75 26.75
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukraine Planning To Resume Participation In PACE Sessions In 2020
13 January 2020, Monday, 13:59 22
Politics 2020-01-13T23:35:58+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Planning To Resume Participation In PACE Sessions In 2020

Ukraine Planning To Resume Participation In PACE Sessions In 2020

Даша Зубкова
delegation, PACE

The Ukrainian delegation is planning to resume participation in Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) sessions in 2020.

This follows from the draft resolution of the Verkhovna Rada 2718 dated January 11 submitted by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party, Yelyzaveta Yasko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft resolution envisions adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the statement on participation of the parliamentary delegation in the PACE work in 2020.

The next PACE session is scheduled for January 27-31 and will take place in Strasbourg (the French Republic).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian delegation officially refused to take part in the PACE fall session over reinstatement of the Russian delegation.

Больше новостей о: delegation PACE

News
SBU Has No Information About Threats To Zelenskyy’s Life 19:10
Kyiv Income From Tourism Up By UAH 30.7 Million To UAH 63.6 Million In 2019 19:06
Artist Dr. Alban And Russian Politician Khakamada Not Banned From Entering Ukraine – SBU 19:00
SBU Starts Investigating UIA Plane’s Crash In Iran As Intentional Homicide 18:52
Zelenskyy Signs Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Non-Personal Vote In Rada 18:47
more news
Ivan Miroshnychenko: Unsolved problem of Ukrlandfarming will harm both the agricultural sector and the land market - and Ukraine in general 13:57
Ukraine Planning To Resume Participation In PACE Sessions In 2020 13:59
OPG Classifies Extradition Of Ex-MP Onyschenko From Germany 13:53
All Banks’ Clients’ Settlements Finally Switched To IBAN – NBU 14:02
Court Replaces House Arrest With Night Arrest For Presidential Office Department Head Kondzelia 13:56
more news
Ukraine Planning To Resume Participation In PACE Sessions In 2020 13:59
OPG Classifies Extradition Of Ex-MP Onyschenko From Germany 13:53
Court Replaces House Arrest With Night Arrest For Presidential Office Department Head Kondzelia 13:56
All Banks’ Clients’ Settlements Finally Switched To IBAN – NBU 14:02
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 16.8% To 18.1 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 14:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok