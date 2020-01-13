Ukraine Planning To Resume Participation In PACE Sessions In 2020

The Ukrainian delegation is planning to resume participation in Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) sessions in 2020.

This follows from the draft resolution of the Verkhovna Rada 2718 dated January 11 submitted by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party, Yelyzaveta Yasko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft resolution envisions adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the statement on participation of the parliamentary delegation in the PACE work in 2020.

The next PACE session is scheduled for January 27-31 and will take place in Strasbourg (the French Republic).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian delegation officially refused to take part in the PACE fall session over reinstatement of the Russian delegation.