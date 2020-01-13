Court Replaces House Arrest With Night Arrest For Presidential Office Department Head Kondzelia

The High Anti-Corruption Court has replaced house arrest with night arrest for head of a department of the Presidential Office, Svitlana Kondzelia.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from spokesperson for the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), Olha Postoliuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kondzelia is suspected under Section 4 of Article 190 and Section 4 of Article 369 (fraud, offering or promising of improper advantage to an official) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.