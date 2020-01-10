OPG Addresses Canada Requesting To Provide Data On Crash Of UIA Plane In Iran

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has addressed Canada requesting to provide available data on the investigation into criminal case upon the crash of the plane that belonged to Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company in Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran) on January 8.

Press service of the OPG has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, and Foreign Affairs Minister of Germany, Heiko Maas, have agreed to cooperate in the investigation into the crash of UIA plane in Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran) on January 8.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom to share the data they have on the crash of the plane that belonged to Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 8 with the investigation commission.

Zelenskyy also said that on Friday, he would have a phone conversation with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the course of the investigation.

Iran has called lies the accusations of downing the plane of Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company in Teheran on January 8.

President of the United States Donald Trump considers that the plane of Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company could be downed in Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran) by mistake.

Trump also said he deputy did not believe in any technical flaws.

As a result of the air crash all 167 passengers and nine crewmembers were killed.

Nine crewmembers and two passengers were citizens of Ukraine.

Besides, there were 82 citizens of Iran; 63 citizens of Canada; 10 citizens of Sweden; four citizens of Afghanistan; three citizens of Germany; and three citizens of Britain.