World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook At 3.7% For 2020

The World Bank has retained its outlook for Ukraine’s gross domestic product growth at 3.7% for 2020.

The World Bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The GDP growth in Ukraine will speed up from 3.6% in 2019 to 3.7% in 2020.

At the same time, in 2021 and 2022, the World Bank expects Ukraine’s GDP growth to 4.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine revised the macro-forecast.