Lawyer Of Kuzmenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Tries To Interfere In Work Of Appeal Court – Judges

Lawyer Of Kuzmenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Tries To Interfere In Work Of Appeal Court – Jud

Judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal said that Vladyslav Dobosh, the lawyer of Yuliya Kuzmenko suspected of assassinating journalist Pavel Sheremet, had been exerting pressure on and tried to interfere in the work of the court.

Judges Yurii Sliva, Volodymyr Meknyk, and Tetiana Frich wrote this on the official portal of the Judiciary of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, during the court hearing to consider the arrest of Kuzmenko on December 20, 2019, when discussing the possibility of further proceedings without the participation of the prosecutor and the receipt of court proceedings before the court session, the lawyer said that in case of adjournment court hearing for another date, he would not leave the courtroom, and affirmatively stated that the adjournment of the hearing would happen under no circumstances.

The High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) will examine the facts provided by the judges and take respective decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 24, the Court of Appeal upheld the arrest of Kuzmenko.

On December 26, Kuzmenko appealed to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv against Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, to protect honor and dignity.