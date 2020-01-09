subscribe to newsletter
23.85 24.35
25.75 26.8
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran
09 January 2020, Thursday, 17:43 35
Politics 2020-01-10T12:50:13+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran

Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sweden, investigation, plane crash, UIA plane crash, Iran

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited the Kingdom of Sweden to join the investigation into the January 8 crash of the plane that belonged to Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy informed that a group of Ukrainian experts had arrived in Iran to investigate the circumstances of the air crash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, a Boeing of the UIA company bound for Kyiv crashed near Teheran.

The crash took lives of 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sweden investigation plane crash UIA plane crash Iran

News
OPG Addresses Canada Requesting To Provide Data On Crash Of UIA Plane In Iran 13:25
Iran Calls Lies Accusations Of Downing UIA Plane With Missile 13:21
World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook At 3.7% For 2020 13:18
Lawyer Of Kuzmenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Tries To Interfere In Work Of Appeal Court – Judges 13:14
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
more news
VAB Bank assets are intended to be sold 5 times cheaper than real value 16:25
Lovochkin: Ukraine’s GDP in 2020 Will Remain Lower Than in 2013 16:26
UIA Airplane That Crashed In Iran Was Returning To Tehran Airport After Encountering Technical Problem – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization 17:30
Canada Offers Technical Assistance To Investigate UIA Plane Crash In Iran 18:23
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
more news
Canada Offers Technical Assistance To Investigate UIA Plane Crash In Iran 18:23
NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Violations By SBU Head Bakanov 13:09
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
Turkey Promises To Raise Issue Of Crimea’s De-Occupation, Release Of Ukrainian Hostages During Putin’s Visit 18:20
UIA Airplane That Crashed In Iran Was Returning To Tehran Airport After Encountering Technical Problem – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization 17:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok