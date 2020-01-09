Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited the Kingdom of Sweden to join the investigation into the January 8 crash of the plane that belonged to Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy informed that a group of Ukrainian experts had arrived in Iran to investigate the circumstances of the air crash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, a Boeing of the UIA company bound for Kyiv crashed near Teheran.

The crash took lives of 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.