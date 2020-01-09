2019 Inflation 4.1%

In 2019, consumer prices rose by 4.1%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In December, deflation made 0.2%.

At that, in 2019, foodstuff and soft beverage prices rose by 4.8% (in December did not change), prices for clothes and footwear decreased by 2.3% (in December decreased by 3.4%), cost of housing-public utility services fell by 1.9% (in December decreased by 2.3%), health care services increased in cost by 3.8% (in December decreased by 0.3%), and cost of education increased by 13.5% (in December did not change).

In December 2019, consumer prices rose by 4.1% over December 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, consumer prices rose by 0.1% over October.

In 2018, inflation was 9.8%; 13.7% in 2017; 12.4% in 2016; 43.3% in 2015; 24.9% in 2014; 0.5% in 2013.

The state budget for 2019 expected inflation of 7.4%.