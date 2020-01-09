subscribe to newsletter
23.85 24.35
25.75 26.8
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • PGO Suspends Investigation Of Case Against Higher Economic Court Ex-Head Tatkov
09 January 2020, Thursday, 17:34 16
Politics 2020-01-10T12:50:25+02:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Suspends Investigation Of Case Against Higher Economic Court Ex-Head Tatkov

PGO Suspends Investigation Of Case Against Higher Economic Court Ex-Head Tatkov

Даша Зубкова
PGO, Viktor Tatkov, court

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has suspended an investigation into criminal proceedings against the former head of the Higher Economic Court Viktor Tatkov.

This is stated in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision to suspend the investigation was made at the end of 2019.

The case was suspended in connection with the search for Tatkov and the implementation of actions in the framework of international cooperation.

At that, the Prosecutor General's Office is aware that Tatkov is in Austria, but in the spring of 2019, he refused to accept a notice of suspicion from an investigator in Vienna.

Last December, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to cancel the decision of the PGO to suspend the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the arrest of Tatkov in absentia.

The PGO served Tatkov with notification of suspicion of creating a criminal organization in absentia.

Tatkov refused to return to Ukraine voluntarily and applied for political asylum in Austria.

Больше новостей о: PGO Viktor Tatkov court

News
OPG Addresses Canada Requesting To Provide Data On Crash Of UIA Plane In Iran 13:25
Iran Calls Lies Accusations Of Downing UIA Plane With Missile 13:21
World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook At 3.7% For 2020 13:18
Lawyer Of Kuzmenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Tries To Interfere In Work Of Appeal Court – Judges 13:14
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
more news
VAB Bank assets are intended to be sold 5 times cheaper than real value 16:25
Lovochkin: Ukraine’s GDP in 2020 Will Remain Lower Than in 2013 16:26
UIA Airplane That Crashed In Iran Was Returning To Tehran Airport After Encountering Technical Problem – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization 17:30
Canada Offers Technical Assistance To Investigate UIA Plane Crash In Iran 18:23
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
more news
Canada Offers Technical Assistance To Investigate UIA Plane Crash In Iran 18:23
NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Violations By SBU Head Bakanov 13:09
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
Turkey Promises To Raise Issue Of Crimea’s De-Occupation, Release Of Ukrainian Hostages During Putin’s Visit 18:20
UIA Airplane That Crashed In Iran Was Returning To Tehran Airport After Encountering Technical Problem – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization 17:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok