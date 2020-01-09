PGO Suspends Investigation Of Case Against Higher Economic Court Ex-Head Tatkov

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has suspended an investigation into criminal proceedings against the former head of the Higher Economic Court Viktor Tatkov.

This is stated in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision to suspend the investigation was made at the end of 2019.

The case was suspended in connection with the search for Tatkov and the implementation of actions in the framework of international cooperation.

At that, the Prosecutor General's Office is aware that Tatkov is in Austria, but in the spring of 2019, he refused to accept a notice of suspicion from an investigator in Vienna.

Last December, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to cancel the decision of the PGO to suspend the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the arrest of Tatkov in absentia.

The PGO served Tatkov with notification of suspicion of creating a criminal organization in absentia.

Tatkov refused to return to Ukraine voluntarily and applied for political asylum in Austria.