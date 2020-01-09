subscribe to newsletter
23.85 24.35
25.75 26.8
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • UIA Airplane That Crashed In Iran Was Returning To Tehran Airport After Encountering Technical Problem – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization
09 January 2020, Thursday, 17:30 64
Events 2020-01-10T13:31:42+02:00
Ukrainian news
UIA Airplane That Crashed In Iran Was Returning To Tehran Airport After Encountering Technical Problem – Irani

UIA Airplane That Crashed In Iran Was Returning To Tehran Airport After Encountering Technical Problem – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization

Даша Зубкова
UIA, UIA plane crash, plane crash, Iran, Tehran, Iranian Civil Aviation Organization

Preliminary data indicates that the Ukraine International Airlines’ passenger airplane that crashed in Tehran (Iran) on January 8 was returning to the airport from which it took off after encountering a technical problem.

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The plane's trajectory indicates that the plane was initially heading westward, turning right due to a technical problem, and it was on its way back to the airport at the time of the crash," the statement said.

Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said that the airplane’s flight recorders (black boxes) have been found and they have been handed over to accident investigators.

According to him, both the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) were found with impact and fire damage, the memory units are available but show physical damage.

Abedzadeh said that the preliminary accident investigation report stated that airplane climbed to 8,000 feet (about 2,439 meters) at 06:18 local time, when it disappeared from radar and later crashed.

According to the statement, the pilot received no radio messages about unusual circumstances.

According to eyewitness reports (people on the ground and the high-altitude flight crew who observed and reported the incident), the aircraft caught fire, crashed to the ground, and exploded.

According to the statement, the accident site documentation shows that the airplane's first impact with the ground was in an amusement park area.

In addition, Abedzadeh stated that the accident investigation team, in accordance with the standards set forth in annex 13 of the Chicago Convention, has invited all states recognized as interested parties by this document to send their representatives to participate in the crash investigation process and designate their own special teams.

According to him, initial notification has been sent to Ukraine as the country of registration of the aircraft, the United States as the manufacturer, Sweden and Canada as the applicant countries whose nationals were in the aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a UIA passenger airplane crashed in Iran on January 8.

All the passenger airplane’s passengers and crewmembers, including 11 Ukrainians, were killed.

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council has set up an operational headquarters in connection with the plane crash.

Больше новостей о: UIA UIA plane crash plane crash Iran Tehran Iranian Civil Aviation Organization

News
OPG Addresses Canada Requesting To Provide Data On Crash Of UIA Plane In Iran 13:25
Iran Calls Lies Accusations Of Downing UIA Plane With Missile 13:21
World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook At 3.7% For 2020 13:18
Lawyer Of Kuzmenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Tries To Interfere In Work Of Appeal Court – Judges 13:14
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
more news
VAB Bank assets are intended to be sold 5 times cheaper than real value 16:25
Lovochkin: Ukraine’s GDP in 2020 Will Remain Lower Than in 2013 16:26
UIA Airplane That Crashed In Iran Was Returning To Tehran Airport After Encountering Technical Problem – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization 17:30
Canada Offers Technical Assistance To Investigate UIA Plane Crash In Iran 18:23
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
more news
Canada Offers Technical Assistance To Investigate UIA Plane Crash In Iran 18:23
NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Violations By SBU Head Bakanov 13:09
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
Turkey Promises To Raise Issue Of Crimea’s De-Occupation, Release Of Ukrainian Hostages During Putin’s Visit 18:20
UIA Airplane That Crashed In Iran Was Returning To Tehran Airport After Encountering Technical Problem – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization 17:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok